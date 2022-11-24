More from Star Tribune
Outdoors
Thankful for Minnesota's outdoors: Voices of gratitude for state's bounty
We asked Minnesotans woven into the natural world and everyday residents to reflect on their appreciation.
West Metro
One dead, one wounded in restaurant shooting in Bloomington
Police said patrons pushed a gunman out of the restaurant twice, but he returned a third time and shot two people, one fatally.
Wolves
Timberwolves win fifth in a row, thump Pacers 115-101
The Wolves answered every Indiana run with what coach Chris Finch called their "best performance of the season." Minnesota shot 61% percent overall while limiting the Pacers to only 39%.
www.startribune.com
Wild host Winnipeg Jets, win 6-1
The Minnesota Wild faced off against the Winnipeg Jets at Xcel Energy Center on Wednesday, Nov. 23 in St. Paul.
Wild
Wild-Winnipeg game recap
A quick look at Minnesota's one-sided victory.