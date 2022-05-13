Introduction: Different team, different expectations, same playoff results. That's the story of the Wild, which lost Game 6 to St. Louis 5-1 and dropped the series 4 games to 2. The Blues scored nine of the last 10 goals in the series. They had eight power play goals to just four for the Wild. And the Wild is now 32-58 all-time in postseason games. Those are sobering numbers for the organization to wake up to this morning as it tries to chart a path forward that includes a clogged up salary cap from the Zach Parise and Ryan Suter buyouts.

8:00: ESPN's Malika Andrews joins the show to talk Timberwolves and hoops in general. The host of NBA Today had plenty of thoughts on Anthony Edwards and the Wolves' path forward while also dispensing some great career advice.

33:00: Trouble for the Lynx, a marquee Vikings opener and the one bit of good news from Thursday courtesy of Minnesota United.

