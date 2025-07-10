Ramsey County investigates after housing directors open business caring for the homeless in a hotel

Keith Lattimore, Ramsey County’s housing stability director since 2020, and Kimberly Cleminson, the department’s deputy director since 2021, were operating Care Chexx out of a Brooklyn Center extended-stay hotel for a few weeks until the city yanked the hotel license in late June. The hotel owner and recuperative care facility are now challenging the city’s decision in the Minnesota Court of Appeals, arguing the license revocation was unlawful and asking for it to be declared void.