Ramsey County investigates after housing directors open business caring for the homeless in a hotel

Ramsey County has opened an internal investigation into two leaders of its housing stability department after learning they were running a side business that cares for homeless patients recently discharged from the hospital.
Keith Lattimore, Ramsey County’s housing stability director since 2020, and Kimberly Cleminson, the department’s deputy director since 2021, were operating Care Chexx out of a Brooklyn Center extended-stay hotel for a few weeks until the city yanked the hotel license in late June. The hotel owner and recuperative care facility are now challenging the city’s decision in the Minnesota Court of Appeals, arguing the license revocation was unlawful and asking for it to be declared void.
Care Chexx is a state-enrolled recuperative care provider that offers short-term care for residents with unstable housing who are recovering from surgery or illness. Minnesota has an ongoing shortage of places for people ready to be discharged from the hospital to heal. A Minnesota Hospital Association study from 2024 found one in six days of inpatient care were unnecessary, but patients had nowhere else to recover.
When asked whether Lattimore and Cleminson’s business was a potential conflict of interest, Ramsey County spokesman Casper Hill said in a statement the county immediately opened an investigation “in line with our commitment to transparency and accountability” when officials “learned of a potential county involvement with the business.”
Lattimore said in an interview with the Star Tribune that Care Chexx is completely separate from his work with Ramsey County. He said staff run the day-to-day of the care facility while he remains committed to his county job.
“They’re separate and have nothing to do with the other,” Lattimore said. “It’s not a fair deal to pull in one versus the other.”
Lattimore said some people in the county knew of his business. The Care Chexx website publicly lists Lattimore as co-founder and Cleminson as partner.
Cleminson did not immediately return the Minnesota Star Tribune’s request for comment.