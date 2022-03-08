Wild vs. Rangers

Tuesday, 7 p.m., Xcel Energy Center (BSN, 100.3-FM)

Wild update: The Wild is hopeful LW Jordan Greenway returns after missing the past six games with an upper-body injury. Greenway practiced Monday, and the team activated him from injured reserve while also assigning F Mason Shaw to Iowa in the American Hockey League. C Frederick Gaudreau also skated after getting stung from a blocked shot Sunday in the 6-3 loss to Dallas. LW Kevin Fiala's assist in that game was his 31st of the season, tying his career high set in 2019-20. LW Kirill Kaprizov has four goals in his past two games.

Rangers update: The Rangers are rolling, winning three in a row and five of their past seven games. G Igor Shesterkin was named the NHL's Third Star of the Week on Monday after going 3-0 while stopping 106 of 111 shots. Shesterkin ranks first in the NHL in goals-against average (1.93) and save percentage (.942). New York has given up one goal in six of its past nine games and two or less in nine of the past 11. LW Chris Kreider has four goals in his past three games and a team-high 38 overall.