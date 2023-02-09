Wild gameday

7 p.m. vs. Vegas Golden Knights • Xcel Energy Center • BSN, 100.3-FM

Wild update: The Wild are 4-2 in the second half of a back-to-back. This is their first matchup of the season against Vegas. They went 1-2 vs. the Golden Knights in 2021-22. Since Vegas entered the NHL in 2017, the Wild have picked up 12 wins and 27 points against the Golden Knights. Both outputs are tied for second-best in the league.

Golden Knights update: Vegas won its first game after the All-Star break, routing Nashville 5-1 on Tuesday. That snapped a four-game skid for the Golden Knights. They rank first in the Pacific Division, one point ahead of Seattle and Los Angeles. C Chandler Stephenson leads Vegas in assists (34) and points (46). LW Reilly Smith has a team-best 18 goals.