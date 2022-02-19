STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS
1. Mason Marchment, Panthers: The winger recorded his first career hat trick.
2. Anthony Duclair, Panthers: The winger finished with the game-winning goal and picked up an assist.
3. Aaron Ekblad, Panthers: The defenseman chipped in a goal and assist.
BY THE NUMBERS
2 Empty-net goals by the Panthers.
2 Points apiece for the Wild's Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello.
6 Goals given up by the Wild in back-to-back games.
