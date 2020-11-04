The Allen Americans will remain the Wild’s ECHL affiliate for next season, the Wild announced Wednesday.
Since the 2018-19 season, Allen has served as a resource for the Wild and its American Hockey League affiliate in Iowa. The agreement allows Wild prospects to be assigned to the Americans for developmental purposes throughout the season, and the Wild has sent several players to Allen through Iowa.
Last season, Matt Register, Dereck Baribeau and Mitch McLain all played significant minutes in Allen.
Based in Texas and founded prior to the 2009-10 season, Allen has won two ECHL Kelly Cup Championships and two Central Hockey League President’s Cups.
