Tap the bookmark to save this article.

STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS

1. Marc-Andre Fleury, Wild: The goaltender thwarted Arizona's rally during his 27-save performance.

2. Frederick Gaudreau, Wild: The center scored the game-winner, his second goal in as many games.

3. Lawson Crouse, Coyotes: The winger had the Coyotes' lone goal.

BY THE NUMBERS

1 Goal by the Wild on the power play after a three-game, 0-for-9 drought.

1 Successful coach's challenge by Arizona to overturn what would have been Kirill Kaprizov's 100th NHL goal.

4 Points by Mats Zuccarello in three games since he returned from injury.