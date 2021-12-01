STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS

1. Jordan Greenway, Wild: The winger recorded a career-high three points while scoring his first goal of the season, the eventual game-winner.

2. Kirill Kaprizov, Wild: The winger had a goal and assist, his fifth multi-point game of the season.

3. Ryan Hartman, Wild: The center extended his point streak to a season high four games with two assists.

BY THE NUMBERS

4 Goals or more for the Wild in 11 of its last 14 games.

4 Consecutive wins by the Wild, which is tied for the team's longest win streak of the season.

14 Points by Kaprizov over the past 17 games, the most in the NHL in that span.