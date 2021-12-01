STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS
1. Jordan Greenway, Wild: The winger recorded a career-high three points while scoring his first goal of the season, the eventual game-winner.
2. Kirill Kaprizov, Wild: The winger had a goal and assist, his fifth multi-point game of the season.
3. Ryan Hartman, Wild: The center extended his point streak to a season high four games with two assists.
BY THE NUMBERS
4 Goals or more for the Wild in 11 of its last 14 games.
4 Consecutive wins by the Wild, which is tied for the team's longest win streak of the season.
14 Points by Kaprizov over the past 17 games, the most in the NHL in that span.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Ohio State ices out No. 1 Duke in final minutes, wins 71-66
Zed Key scored a career-high 20 points and Ohio State held top-ranked Duke scoreless for the final 4 1/2 minutes, completing a rally from a 15-point second-half deficit to beat the Blue Devils 71-66 on Tuesday night.
Sports
Pulliam scores 16, Aztecs rout Long Beach State 72-47
Trey Pulliam scored 16 points, including the first four in an 18-2 run in the first half that gave San Diego State control en route to a 72-47 win against Long Beach State on Tuesday night.
Sports
Collins sends Saint Louis past Boise State 86-82 in OT
Yuri Collins hit a go-ahead layup and two free throws in the final 34 seconds of overtime to lift Saint Louis to an 86-82 victory over Boise State on Tuesday night.
Sports
Báez to Detroit, MLB teams race to finish biz before lockout
Javier Báez agreed to bring his high motor to the Motor City, while other teams around the majors raced to finish up business before Tuesday's deadline to tender contracts and a likely roster freeze coming when baseball's collective bargaining agreement expires Wednesday.
Sports
Allfrey carries Dixie State past Bethesda 99-61
Trevon Allfrey had 15 points and 10 rebounds to lead Dixie State to a 99-61 win over Bethesda on Tuesday night.