8 p.m. at Anaheim • FSN, 100.3 FM

Next up: Two against the Ducks

Preview: The Wild (2-0) wraps up its season-opening, four-game road trip with two games in Anaheim. With a victory, the Wild will start a season 3-0 for the first time since 2015. The Ducks (0-1-1) are at the bottom of the West Division with just one point. After losing 5-2 to Vegas in their first game, the Ducks suffered a 2-1 overtime loss to the Golden Knights on Saturday.

Players to watch: Wild D Matt Dumba had two goals in Saturday's 4-3 overtime victory over the Kings, including the game-tying goal with two seconds remaining in the third period. LW Jordan Greenway assisted on two goals. … Ducks LW Max Comtois has scored all three of Anaheim's goals. G John Gibson has a .902 save percentage through two starts.

Numbers: The Wild power play is still in a rut at 0-for-11. Wild defensemen have 10 points in two games. … Anaheim went 16-15-5 at home in 2019-20. C Ryan Getzlaf has led the Ducks in assists for 13 consecutive seasons.

Injuries: Wild RW Mats Zuccarello (arm) and G Alex Stalock (upper body) are out. … Ducks LW Max Jones (lower body) and D Brendan Guhle (sprained MCL) are also out.

SARAH McLELLAN