Caleb Hamilton hit a home run and a double for the Wichita Wind Surge, the Twins' Class AA minor-league team, on Saturday night.

But it's a ninth-inning fly out that he's sure to remember for longer than either of those hits. That's because of what happened with one out, the bases loaded and the Wind Surge trailing 4-3 to Midland.

Sure, you've seen a sacrifice fly that was almost a grand slam.

Maybe you've seen two runs score on a sacrifice fly.

But have you seen a two-RBI sacrifice fly score the winning run in the bottom of the ninth?

That would explain why Tim Grubbs, the voice of the Wind Surge, got a little excited.'

The Wind Surge is 49-35 and lead the North Division of baseball's Double-A Central League by four games. If you want to know more about the team, here's a link that includes broadcast information, statistics and more.