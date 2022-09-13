Every seat in the Minnesota Legislature — 134 in the House and 67 in the Senate — is up for election this year. And because of redistricting, the once-a-decade process of redrawing political lines to accommodate changes in population, candidates are running in brand-new districts.

Because there's never been a general election in these districts, they have no history of electing members of one party or the other or favoring a specific incumbent legislator. To help get a sense of how they might lean politically, the Star Tribune built the map below to estimate how voters in the new districts would have voted in the 2020 presidential election between Donald Trump and Joe Biden (for details on how we calculated this, see the methodology section below).

Click or tap on districts in the map to see who's running for the Legislature in that district and how we estimate the district would have voted in the 2020 election. You can toggle the map between showing House or Senate districts by clicking the switch in the top left corner. You can also search for an address to find which districts the address is in and who's running there.

Note: Candidates marked as incumbents are those who currently serve in that chamber, though they have not been elected yet in the new districts in which they are running.