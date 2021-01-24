The Minnesota Whitecaps opened their NWHL season with a 2-1 victory over the Boston Pride on Saturday in Lake Placid, N.Y.

Boston was the team that rolled to a 24-1 record last season and was going to be the Whitecaps' opponent in the championship game for the Isobel Cup before the coronavirus pandemic arrived in March. So this game mattered more than usual for both sides.

Amanda Leveille made 36 saves for the Whitecaps, and defenseman Winny Brodt Brown broke a 1-1 tie with a goal at 11 minutes, 59 seconds of the second period.

Boston's Christina Putinga scored first at 13:19 of the first, but 1:03 later Jonna Curtis tied it, beating Lovisa Selander, who had 17 stops for the Pride.