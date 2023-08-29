Medications that prevent blood clots and help patients with diabetes will be among the first 10 drugs subject to price negotiations between the federal government and drug manufacturers.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) on Tuesday announced the list of 10 medications , saying Medicare enrollees paid a total of $3.4 billion in out-of-pocket costs for the drugs during 2022.

Democrats have touted the new program for price negotiations — which federal legislation initiated last year — as a way to deliver big savings for both seniors and the federal Medicare program. Manufacturers, meanwhile, have warned it will stifle innovation by cutting funds for research.

Negotiations will occur in 2023 and 2024, the government said, with prices effective beginning in 2026.

"For far too long, pharmaceutical companies have made record profits while American families were saddled with record prices and unable to afford life-saving prescription drugs," HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a statement.

The program for price negotiations was one of several provisions for lowering medication expenses in the Inflation Reduction Act, which President Joe Biden signed into law in August 2022.

Manufacturers have warned for decades placing such pricing power in the hands of the federal government would hurt the development of new medications. On Tuesday, they argued prices for the 10 selected medications already are discounted through negotiations with insurance companies that provide Medicare Part D drug coverage.

"Today's announcement is the result of a rushed process focused on short-term political gain rather than what is best for patients," Stephen J. Ubl, president of the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, said in a statement.

But U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., said price negotiations are an overdue response to high prescription drug costs that seniors and the Medicare program have struggled with for too long.

Klobuchar said the Inflation Reduction Act incorporated her bill to end an earlier ban on Medicare negotiating drug prices. She's proposed legislation that would increase the number of drugs subject to price negotiations.

"It is a big deal that we are finally kicking this off," she said.

Drugs a part of the first round of negotiations include the blood thinners Eliquis and Xarelto as well as Jardiance, a medication for patients with diabetes.

Overall, the 10 drugs accounted for $50.5 billion in total gross covered prescription drug costs for the Medicare Part D program, according to HHS. That was about 20% of total Part D gross covered prescription drug costs between June 1, 2022 and May 31, 2023, the government said.

In the next few years, the federal government will select as many as 50 more drugs subject to price negotiations. Those prices will take effect in 2027 or later.

Last year, 3.5 million Medicare Part D enrollees took Eliquis, according to materials Klobuchar provided , while 1.3 million enrollees had Jardiance and Xarelto perscriptions.

Other drugs on the list include Januvia and Farxiga, both of which treat diabetes, as well as the heart failure drug Entresto.

The government will negotiate prices for Enbrel — which treats rheumatoid arthritis — the cancer medication Imbruvica and Stelara, which treats psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis and Crohn's disease. The program also will include insulins sold under the names Fiasp and NovoLog.