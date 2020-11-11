A suburban superintendent who led the successful campaign to pass Minnesota’s largest-ever school bond referendum has been named Minnesota Superintendent of the Year.

White Bear Lake Area Schools Superintendent Wayne Kazmierczak received the award this week from the Minnesota Association of School Administrators. He’s now in the running for the National Superintendent of the Year award, which will be presented at a virtual conference of school leaders in February.

Kazmierczak has led the White Bear Lake district since 2017, and previously spent three years as the district’s assistant superintendent for finance and operations. Last year, he helped oversee the district’s successful campaign for a $326 million bond referendum, which will fund construction and remodeling projects involving several school buildings.

The Association of School Administrators also highlighted Kazmierczak’s work on equity, including a districtwide equity audit conducted two years ago that revealed grading disparities among students of color and prompted White Bear Lake schools to overhaul its grading system.

“Dr. Kazmierczak has quickly become a beacon of leadership and inspiration across the state during his time at White Bear Lake,” Deb Henton, the association’s executive director, said in a statement. “He has made immediate relationships with his staff and the surrounding community.”

Kazmierczak, began his education career with more than a decade as a business education teacher and coach. Before working in White Bear Lake, he served as superintendent of Lakeview Public Schools and assistant superintendent of Moorhead Area Public Schools.