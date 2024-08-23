While Minnesota lawmaker worked to pass cannabis law, her partner started a cannabis business

State business records show Joseph Nickleson, whom the two-term lawmaker described as her “life partner,” registered Weed Girl LLC on May 3, while the legislative session was still underway. That same month, Hanson played a key role in pushing a cannabis omnibus bill across the finish line. She was one of two House sponsors of the bill and served on the conference committee that fine-tuned the legislation before the final version passed, with Hanson voting in favor. Hanson said she was not employed by Weed Girl during the session, she was working in her corporate healthcare job at the time.