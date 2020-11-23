There are few tools more useful in the tradition of quarterback mythmaking — that act of casting a passer as some type of John Wayne-esque alpha male who keeps his cool when the stakes are highest — than the game-winning drive.

Joe Montana built his legacy on pristine statistics (11 TDs and zero interceptions in Super Bowls) and tales of his unflappability (as the 49ers were about to begin their game-winning march in Super Bowl XXIII, Montana, as the story goes, famously spotted comedian John Candy in the stands). John Elway's expansive career — which included three Super Bowl losses in the 1980s before two wins in the 1990s — is often headlined by "The Drive," the game-tying 98-yard effort he led in the 1986 AFC title game. Eli Manning's case for a Hall of Fame selection will be built largely on two postseason runs (2007 and 2011) that ended with Super Bowl drives to beat Tom Brady (who came by his first two rings via game-winning field goal drives and his fifth with a comeback to force the first overtime Super Bowl ever). If the most-photographed men on a football team build their legacies one snapshot at a time, game-winning drives provide the indelible moments that follow them forever.

That's true of Kirk Cousins, too. His famous "You like that!" remark came after he completed nine of 11 passes for 76 yards and the game-winning touchdown with 24 seconds left in Washington's 31-30 victory over Tampa Bay in 2015, and the overtime drive he led for his first playoff win in January against the Saints. The win helped Cousins squelch one of the most frequently-repeated narratives about him — that he'd never won a playoff game. He repeated his "You like that!" catchphrase for teammates in the locker room after the game, and coach Mike Zimmer dryly referenced it a week ago in Chicago, after congratulating Cousins for ending an 0-9 record on Monday nights with a game-winning drive early in the fourth quarter against the Bears.

Drives like the one against the Saints, which came after Cousins had thrown for only 179 yards without a touchdown in regulation, are profitable, too. When asked about the possibility of signing Cousins to a new deal at the NFL combine — weeks before the Vikings finalized a two-year, $66 million extension with the QB — general manager Rick Spielman referred to the Saints game as a "big signature win," shortly after he mentioned the 20-point second-half comeback Cousins directed against the Broncos last year. Long ago, the Vikings often cited Christian Ponder's performance in a win-or-go home season 2012 season finale against the Packers as proof he could take the next step as a quarterback.

But on Sunday, when Patrick Mahomes orchestrated a game-winning 75-yard touchdown drive to beat the Raiders and Aaron Rodgers led a drive for a game-tying field goal around the same time the Vikings went four-and-out to lose to the Cowboys by three, critiques resurfaced about Cousins in the clutch. A day after the Vikings' third loss by a field goal or less, it's worth looking at Cousins' record in high-pressure moments and attempting to put it in context.

We should acknowledge first that last-minute drives — when offenses must abandon the run game and operate with a condensed playbook against a defense that has the clock on its side and can go after the quarterback — are not environments conducive to consistent success. They constitute a relatively small aspect of a quarterback's body of work, and a larger sample size isn't necessarily a good thing, since it often means a quarterback is playing for a team that finds itself behind in the closing minutes. It should perhaps come as no surprise that since 2015 (the year Cousins became a full-time starter), the quarterback who has thrown the most passes in the final four minutes of a game where his team trailed by eight points or less is Philip Rivers, with 187 attempts.

But even when measuring a relatively small body of work, the quarterbacks with the best numbers in last-minute situations are the names you'd expect. Mahomes has the NFL's best passer rating (115.6) of quarterbacks who've thrown at least 50 passes since 2015, according to Pro Football Reference. After the retired Andrew Luck comes Ben Roethlisberger (105.0), Drew Brees (97.6), Ryan Tannehill (97.0) and Russell Wilson (93.1). Andy Dalton, who led the Cowboys' comeback against the Vikings on Sunday, is actually next at 92.9, just in front of Brady at 92.0.

Cousins' passer rating in such situations — 73.1 — ranks 20th of the 33 quarterbacks who've thrown at least 50 passes since 2015. He's actually just behind Rodgers, who comes in 19th at 75.4, but while Rodgers has built his narrative with 10 fourth-quarter scores or game-winning drives in the final four minutes since 2015, Cousins has only done it six times (to go with two ties).

What makes a player "clutch" is something of a nebulous concept in sports, but last-minute drives frequently reward elements of quarterbacking — namely the ability to operate quickly or improvise on broken plays — that aren't necessarily Cousins' strengths. He's also made no secret of the fact he's better when he has a complementary running game; last-minute situations often take that option out of his hands.

Even though the Vikings blew a double-digit lead in a 31-30 loss to the Titans in Week 3, the postgame focus was on a failed closing drive that Mike Zimmer called "chaotic." The coach focused on the Vikings' defense and penalties on Sunday less than the game-ending four-and-out after a day where Cousins had led the Vikings back from a nine-point halftime deficit with three second-half TD passes.

But the Vikings got the ball back with 1:37 to play on Sunday, needing only a field goal to tie the game with a timeout at their disposal. Cousins looked for Adam Thielen twice on difficult throws after Justin Jefferson's second-down drop, and was left with a familiar lament.

"Got the completion on first down, second down – didn't get it," Cousins said. "Third down, didn't get the out route to Adam there, either. Fourth down, played off schedule and didn't get that either, so it was just kind of a couple different plays."

