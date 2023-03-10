Minnesota is full of animals so famous that we've erected statues of them, named streets after them, written songs about them — even if they're not real. But which is the most famous of all? "It's a beguiling question," said William Convery, director of research for the Minnesota Historical Society. Candidates for the title of Minnesota's most famous finned, furry or four-legged fauna range from aquatic creatures to woodland rodents to cool campus cats.



To determine Minnesota's most famous animal, we first asked the artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT. For "iconic symbols of Minnesota's wildlife and culture" it listed the "Wild Monkeys of Lac qui Parle" and "Sigourney the Sea Turtle," neither of which exist. So we used a little human intelligence instead. We came up with candidates in two categories, real and imaginary, then judged them on a 1-to-10 scale for how famous they are, how long they've been famous and how closely they're identified with Minnesota. Here are our highly subjective results.