Fentanyl test strips are now legal in Minnesota and are available at no cost through the following providers:

Steve Rummler Hope Network: steverummlerhopenetwork.org

Rainbow Health Syringe Service Program: rainbowhealth.org/community-resources/syringe-exchange

NorthPoint Health and Wellness Center's Harm Reduction & Testing Services Program: northpointhealth.org/helping-our-neighbors/help-with-addiction/harm-reduction-testing

To learn more about the test strips and where you can access them for free, email health.drugodprev@state.mn.us.

Source: Minnesota Department of Health