



There are more than a dozen Juneteenth events throughout the Twin Cities and surrounding suburbs, but they all have the same theme: community. Bringing an air of togetherness to celebrate the holiday that commemorates the end of slavery, events will offer historic displays, storytelling, Black-owned business vendors, food and live entertainment.

June 15

Frogtown Farms: A garden party Juneteenth celebration with a wood-fire cooking workshop, storytelling and dance party. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. 946 W. Minnehaha Av., St. Paul. eventbrite.com.

North Minneapolis: A family festival with kids' station, Black business marketplace, community health fair, poetry, giveaways and food trucks. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. sanctuarycov.churchcenter.com.

UROC: A block party with the theme "We Are the Noise: The Echoes of Our Ancestors." 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. 2001 Plymouth Av. N., Mpls. uroc.umn.edu.

Brooklyn Center: Entertainment including Maya Marchelle, Dominion Dance Company, the Maxx Band and more. Also, food vendors, art activities and balloon art. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Free. Centennial Park, 6301 Shingle Creek Drive. brooklyncentermn.gov.

Bethune Park: Panel discussion, food trucks, bingo, trackless train ride and bounce houses. Noon- 6 p.m. Free. 1304 10th Av. N., Mpls. minneapolisparks.org.

Brooklyn Park: Bring a lawn chair to watch entertainment featuring Step With Soul, Carnage the Executioner and more. Also, Black art, cultural exhibits, health screenings. 1-7 p.m. Free. North Hennepin Community College, 7411 85th Av. N. brooklynpark.org.

Burnsville: Get physical with line dancing, live music, crafts and tasty grub from Rollin Nolen's BBQ food truck. 1-3:30 p.m. Free. North River Hills Park, 11501 19th Av. burnsvillemn.gov.

June 16

W. Broadway: Live music, slave history exhibition, food and kids' mini-carnival. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Free. W. Broadway from Lyndale to Emerson Avs. N., Mpls. juneteenthminnesota.com.

St. Louis Park: The end of Parktacular celebrates Juneteenth with Black-owned business vendors, food trucks and entertainment. 1-4 p.m. Free. The Roc, 3700 Monterey Drive. parktacular.org.

June 19

Edina: Isaiah Allen will read from his children's book, "A Smile." Also, music, art activities, book giveaways and a presentation. 6-8 p.m. Free. Maetzold Amphitheater, 7499 France Av. S. edinamn.gov.

Historic Fort Snelling: Tours focusing on African American history at the fort. Tours at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. $12-$15. 200 Tower Av., St. Paul. mnhs.org.

Hook & Ladder: Soul of the Southside Juneteenth Festival with drum circles, food trucks, interactive installations, live podcasts, storytelling, history zone and more. Noon-8 p.m. Free. 3010 Minnehaha Av. S., Mpls. thehookmpls.com.

Ordway: Blackout Improv, a Minnesota-based, all-Black troupe, performs a Juneteenth program. 7 p.m. $5-$50. 345 Washington St., St. Paul. ordway.org.

June 20-22

St. Paul: The Minnesota Humanities Center's Juneteenth Breakfast will feature Bakari Sellers, CNN political analyst and author of "The Moment: Thoughts on the Race Reckoning That Wasn't and How We All Can Move Forward Now." 8 a.m. $100. St. Paul Event Center, 400 N. Wabasha St. mnhum.org.

Northrop auditorium: The Minnesota Humanities Center and Northrop present Rose McGee's two-act play "Kumbayah the Juneteenth Story." 11 a.m. Free, advance registration required. 84 SE. Church St., Mpls. northrop.umn.edu.

Woodbury: Woodbury for Justice and Equality hosts a day of reflection with speakers, performances, free food and kids' activities. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. Ojibway Park, 2695 Ojibway Drive. woodbury4je.com.

State Capitol: A family celebration with kids' pavilion, health, wellness and wealth-building resources and performances. Noon-4 p.m. Free. 75 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., St. Paul. facebook.com.



