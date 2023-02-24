Introduction: Host Michael Rand saw the Timberwolves injury report to star the post-break schedule and shook his head at Karl-Anthony Towns still being listed as "out" with his calf strain. It's been almost 13 weeks since he injured the calf. We need some transparency soon because right now incomplete information about his injury is inviting speculation. ... Plus a good win for the Wild and goalie Marc-Andre Fleury and another interesting trade.

9:00: Minnesota United manager Adrian Heath joins Rand ahead of the Loons' MLS season opener Saturday in Dallas. They discuss the ongoing absence of Emanuel Reynoso and the outlook for the season ahead.

28:00: The transfer portal claims another Gophers defensive back.

