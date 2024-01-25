Introduction: Host Michael Rand tries to connect the dots on three intriguing national stories. First, longtime NFL play-by-play voice Joe Buck said this week that declaring the touchdown and fake moon by Randy Moss was a "disgusting act" is the one call he'd most like to have back in his career. Plus the Milwaukee Bucks changed coaches even in the midst of success and the Chargers hired Jim Harbaugh.

10:00: Rand is joined by Star Tribune Wild beat writer Sarah McLellan for a deeper look at a team that has been up and down all season. What should we expect the rest of the way from a team that has lacked consistency and has been hampered by injuries?

38:00: The Wolves wiped away a bad loss with a decent win.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.

Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports