What's a 'Jezebel spirit'? Some Christians use the term to paint Kamala Harris with a demonic brush

Wallnau posted a video on X in which he said, ''with Kamala you have a Jezebel spirit, a characteristic in the Bible, that is a Jezebel spirit. The personification of intimidation, seduction, domination and manipulation,'' he said, adding. ''She can look presidential and that's the seduction of what I would say is witchcraft.'' In a different video, he said Harris represents a ''an amalgam of the spirit of Jezebel in a way that'll be even more ominous than Hillary (Clinton), because she'll bring a racial component, and she's younger.''