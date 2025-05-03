Backcountry runners embrace the thrill of racing with burros in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. — Backcountry runners are embracing the physical and emotional challenge of racing with pack burros that don't always move at their pace.
Burro races honor Old West history and hinge on a delicate partnership between runner and beast of burden. Burros, a Spanish-derived word for donkeys and their wild cousins, must carry a saddle, pick, pan and shovel in homage to a bygone era and the mythical sprint by miners to a land claims office with their pack animal.
Some 70 teams will test their skills Saturday in a race winding through the historic, turquoise-mining town of Cerrillos in northern New Mexico. Runners will lead burros by rope on a 6-mile (10-kilometer) or 3-mile (5-kilometer) course on unpaved roads and single-track desert trails.
More ambitious burro races in Colorado can extend for nearly 30 miles (48 kilometers).
Racers often buy or inherit burros from owners who run out of money, time or patience. Others adopt burros that were corralled by the federal government to prevent overpopulation. Novices easily can rent an ass to try it out for kicks.
Quick start to the race
The race in Cerrillos, which provided the rugged backdrop in the 1980s Western "Young Guns," starts with a madcap sprint as competitive teams gallop to the front of the pack, and other burros instinctively attempt to keep pace.
Runners can't ride the burro but can push, pull and coax the animal as long as they don't abuse it. Some racers swing a rope in circles — like a lasso — to encourage movement. Others on the trail cry out, ''Hup, hup!''