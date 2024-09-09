What to Stream: 'Civil War,' Snow Patrol, 'How to Die Alone,' Sylvester Stallone and 'Uglies'

— Natasha Rothwell of ''Insecure'' and ''The White Lotus'' fame created and stars in a new heartfelt comedy for Hulu called ''How to Die Alone.'' She plays Mel, a broke, go-along-to-get-along, single, airport employee who, after a near-death experience, makes the conscious decision to take risks and pursue her dreams. Rothwell has been working on the series for the past eight years and described it to The AP as ''the most vulnerable piece of art I've ever put into the world.'' Like Mel, Rothwell had to learn to bet on herself to make the show she wanted to make. ''In the Venn diagram of me and Mel, there's significant overlap,'' said Rothwell. It premieres Friday, Sept. 13 on Hulu.