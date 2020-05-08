I’m not sure when little old men in care homes became the sex symbols of the comic novel — maybe it started with “The Secret Diary of Hendrik Groen,” or possibly “A Man Called Ove,” both huge international bestsellers.

But here is another book, a charming, voice-driven, poignant novel narrated by a spry old codger named Duffy Sinclair. “The Big Finish” by Brooke Fossey begins when Josie, the long-lost granddaughter of Duffy’s roommate, Carl, crawls through the window of their bedroom, seeking sanctuary.

There are hijinks, mystery and adventure, but the book has just enough angst and trouble — Josie, as it turns out, is battling the same demons that Duffy once did — to give it a little edge.

LAURIE HERTZEL

