What to know from the UN: China, Russia have their say, and a frog metaphor makes a cameo

ELOQUENCE BLUE RIBBON: The leader of Grenada, DICKON MITCHELL, went personal in his speech about resilience, spinning it into a mini-memoir that started with his birth in a small hillside village without running water or electricity. He went on to tell the story of his nation — and its people's resilience — through his eyes. ''My personal resilience, in the face of the many difficulties that crossed my path over the years, allowed me to achieve the dream I sought. Finally, I was in a position to give back to my community,'' he said. But he emphasized: ''There is a limit to resilience.'' And he called for the people of smaller nations like his to have more access to digital education, skills training ''and the tools they need to compete in the global economy.''