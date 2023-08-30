See

In this adorable 4-H Llama-Alpaca Costume Competition, owners and their four-legged camelid friends are donned in quirky and cute costumes. 6 p.m., Warner Coliseum.

In the Creative Activities building, view contest submissions for Quilt On-a-Stick, decorated cookies, cakes and cupcakes that all have fun themes like "Roadside Attractions" and "The Fair at First Light."

Taste

Is fair food getting fancy? The pastries sure are. Local favorite Patisserie 46 has the Farmer's Berry Crumble and Minnesota Sweet Corn Danish at the Minnesota Farmers Union Coffee Shop ($7 each), and French Meadow introduced two versions of its Ba-Sant (bagel + croissant), everything cream cheese and sweet corn ($7). Both are stellar ways to start the day.

Hear

Yung Gravy plays the grandstand with special guest bbno$ at 7 p.m.

On the free stages:

Cedar Cultural Center's Global Get-Together features Ukrainian Village Band on the International Bazaar stage at 8 p.m.

Gully Boys take Schell's Stage at West End at 8 p.m.

Nikki Lane plays the Leinie Lodge Bandshell at 8:30 p.m.