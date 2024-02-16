Loneliness impacts us all, and can hurt our health in surprising ways. This month, we have been sharing ways for Minnesotans to come together to fight this public health crisis.

Before the series comes to a close, reporter Erica Pearson will be talking with U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, who issued an advisory about loneliness last year. Do you have a question for him? Please share by filling out our form below.