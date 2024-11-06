What I see in Trumpism: arrogance

As a young woman, today I am terrified. I am terrified that my ability to choose — my ability to control what happens to my body — will be taken. As a student, I fear that the conversations that provide us with the opportunity to initiate discussions regarding the critical issues of systemic oppression in our society will be dismantled. As an ally to the trans community, I am terrified that my loved ones will be put in danger purely due to who they are. This is the reality of Trumpism. Trumpism is fear, it is loss, it is hatred, and it is a call to action.