The Vikings have not played a home game at U.S. Bank Stadium in front of fans since Dec. 29, 2019. Several thousand spectators dotted nine sections of the lower bowl along the stadium's north sideline for a scrimmage last Saturday, but many more are expected Saturday afternoon for the first preseason game in two years. Here's what those attending should know:
- Face masks are not required, but they are recommended, even for those who are fully vaccinated, in accordance with recent CDC guidelines.The Vikings are recommending all fans wear masks.
- Spectators will not be required to show proof of vaccination to attend the game.
- Home games are now cash-free. For safety and efficiency purposes, cash payments are no longer accepted inside U.S. Bank Stadium. Credit and debit cards and contactless options such as Apple Pay are payment options.
- Free COVID-19 vaccinations will be offered before the game, beginning at noon, next to the U.S. Bank Stadium light rail station near Chicago Avenue. Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available. The first 100 people to get vaccinated will receive an autographed mini-helmet, and all recipients are eligible for a drawing for two club-level tickets to the Vikings game against the Packers on Nov. 21.
- Getting to the game: The extended skyway route and hours will once again be in place for 2021 home games.
