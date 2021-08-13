The Vikings have not played a home game at U.S. Bank Stadium in front of fans since Dec. 29, 2019. Several thousand spectators dotted nine sections of the lower bowl along the stadium's north sideline for a scrimmage last Saturday, but many more are expected Saturday afternoon for the first preseason game in two years. Here's what those attending should know:

Face masks are not required, but they are recommended, even for those who are fully vaccinated, in accordance with recent CDC guidelines.The Vikings are recommending all fans wear masks.

Spectators will not be required to show proof of vaccination to attend the game.

Home games are now cash-free. For safety and efficiency purposes, cash payments are no longer accepted inside U.S. Bank Stadium. Credit and debit cards and contactless options such as Apple Pay are payment options.

Free COVID-19 vaccinations will be offered before the game, beginning at noon, next to the U.S. Bank Stadium light rail station near Chicago Avenue. Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available. The first 100 people to get vaccinated will receive an autographed mini-helmet, and all recipients are eligible for a drawing for two club-level tickets to the Vikings game against the Packers on Nov. 21.

Getting to the game: The extended skyway route and hours will once again be in place for 2021 home games.