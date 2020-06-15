White-breasted nuthatches just fledged young from a nesting cavity 22 feet from our back deck. (How do I know it's 22 feet? I focus my camera lens, then check the focal distance numbers on the lens barrel.)

Anyway, I watched the adult pair bring food for their family for at least two weeks. The nestlings get insects almost exclusively, for the fat and protein the young birds need for their rapid growth.

What exactly are the parents delivering? From a chair on the deck I photographed the adults as they brought insects. I hoped to be able to identify the bugs. Capturing and carrying prey with a sharp bill, however, can leave much to the imagination. There are ants for sure, and various larvae, and beetles. And a moth, along with food that demands a detailed menu for ID. Take a look.



