Minneapolis

Built in 1937, this three-bedroom, one-bath house in the Lind-Bohanon neighborhood has 1,050 square feet and features a finished upper level, wood floors, new appliances, central air conditioning, full unfinished basement and a one-car detached garage. Listed by Jason Stockwell, Exp Realty, 612-636-6350.

Minneapolis

Minneapolis

Built in 1900, this four-bedroom, one-bath house in the Jordan neighborhood has 1,528 square feet and features a main-floor bedroom, fireplace, hardwood floors, sunroom, screened porch and a full unfinished basement. Listed by Scott Swennes, Re/Max Results, 763-331-4775.

St. Paul

St. Paul

Built in 1925, this one-bedroom, one-bath house in the West Seventh neighborhood has 974 square feet and features an upper-level loft, hardwood floors, sunroom, screened porch, newer roof, furnace and water heater, full unfinished basement and fenced yard. Listed by Sarah Carlson, Realty One Group Choice, 763-400-3680.