A stretch of Crosstown Hwy. 62 could be closed for days, owing to damage caused to a pedestrian bridge by a truck Tuesday afternoon, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
Westbound lanes on Hwy. 62 between exits to Interstate 35W and Hwy. 100 will be closed until bridge repairs are made, according to MnDOT. The process could take up to several days.
An image from a traffic camera showed a truck scraping the bottom of the pedestrian bridge in Edina.
