Wells Fargo is joining the growing list of companies that are pushing back their return-to-the-office plans this fall because of rising number of COVID-19 cases around the U.S.

In a memo sent to employees this morning, Wells Fargo said that it is now aiming for a phased return starting October 4, a month later than its previous plan.

"We will continue to monitor the situation and make further adjustments if required to prioritize the health and safety of our employees and customers," Scott Powell, the company's chief operating office, said in the email.

With about 7,000 corporate employees, Wells Fargo is the third-largest employer in downtown Minneapolis.

Another large downtown employer, Minneapolis-based U.S. Bancorp, told employees on Wednesday that it has also pushed back plans to return to the office from September 7 to a to-be-determined date later in the fall.

Corporate employees at Wells Fargo are now expected to return to offices in waves starting with its operations and contact center employees in early October, followed by its enterprise function and business support employees in November.

Wells Fargo is not requiring that employees get vaccinated. But Powell encouraged employees to do so.

"Each of us has the opportunity to protect ourselves and the people around us by getting vaccinated," he wrote. "The delta variant does not change the basic facts: vaccinated people are at lower risk of becoming infected with COVID-19, and much lower risk of becoming seriously ill and requiring hospitalization if they do become infected."

San Francisco-based Wells Fargo has a large presence in Minnesota, where it employs about 18,000 statewide. Outside of downtown Minneapolis, it also has a campus just south of downtown as well as large offices in Shoreview and St. Louis Park.

Its delayed return to the office does not impact employees who have already been working in person, such as those in branches.