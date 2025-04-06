Johnson: Welcome progress on reducing crime in Minneapolis

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
A couple of years ago, Minneapolis North Side resident Kristel Porter and her children routinely participated in a drill: Whenever the gunfire they regularly heard sounded a little too close to home, they’d all hit the floor. The family didn’t want to take a dangerous chance. Bullets don’t respect windows or walls.
Thankfully, Porter says, her family hasn’t had to perform that heartbreaking safety exercise in recent months. As part of her job as executive director of the West Broadway Business and Area Coalition, Porter knows the neighborhood well. She is constantly on the move, walking or driving around her community conducting daily check-ins with 30-plus member businesses along “The Avenue.”
Porter told me recently that many of her neighbors and business operators in the area also see and feel the difference that has come with less frequent gunplay and reduced criminal activity.
“We have good communication with police in the Fourth Precinct, meeting regularly,” she said. “But it’s not just law enforcement … . We’ve had an all-hands-on-deck effort here. Neighborhood ambassadors and community-based violence prevention groups have been active during peak times."
One example Porter shared: When a student reported to them that a fight was brewing at a neighborhood high school, the group dispatched a couple of ambassadors to the school to walk home with the students involved. That intervention stopped a conflict before it could explode.
It all boils down to a collaborative effort. The work of frustrated neighbors, working with Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, former U.S. Attorney Andy Luger and their teams has led to the suppression of a few key hot spots that have been violence hotbeds.