RandBall: The 10 things you need to know today in Minnesota sports

In late April, the Twins were in the midst of a four-game losing streak that would leave them at 13-20 for the season and 25-47 in their last 72 regular-season games dating back to last year’s collapse.
And the Pohlad family’s prospects for selling the franchise were at least publicly dim, adding to the angst of fans who wanted a better on-field product and turnover at the top of the chain.
Fast-forward to now: The Twins entered Wednesday 30-24, a 90-win pace at the one-third mark of the season. Plus, as the Minnesota Star Tribune’s Phil Miller reports, multiple potential buyers for the team have emerged and are doing due diligence on purchasing the Twins.
That’s far from the same thing as a done deal, but as a source told Miller: “The sale is a lot closer to the end than to the beginning.”
Will the lure of owning a major pro sports franchise offset the Twins’ considerable debt, their declining local TV revenue and a potential work stoppage after the 2026 season? All it takes is one of those prospective buyers to say yes.
Here are nine more things to know today:
- The Wolves are 8.5-point underdogs in Game 5 Wednesday at Oklahoma City, and their season will end with a loss. I explored five key things to watch in the series and also talked with the Star Tribune’s Jeff Day for Wednesday’s Daily Delivery podcast. Let’s just say he’s a lot more confident than oddsmakers and a lot of Wolves fans.
- Reader Dave checks in on the lead item from Tuesday’s 10 things piece on the dreadfully boring end to the exciting Game 4 between the Wolves and Thunder. He offers the “Elam Ending” as a way to ensure the finishes of NBA games are not endless parades to the free throw line. How does it work? With roughly four minutes left in a game, the clock is turned off. Both teams are given a target score to hit (often nine points more than the team currently leading has at that moment), and the first one to that number wins. So let’s look at Game 4. The Wolves called timeout with 3:32 left trailing 116-109. With an Elam Ending, the teams would have then played the rest of the game without a game clock, and the first one to 125 would win (nine more than OKC had at the time). It’s unconventional, but it would theoretically keep both teams playing straight up instead of fouling to gain a clock advantage.
- Thursday’s regular edition of Daily Delivery will feature Star Tribune columnist La Velle E. Neal III. He will give the Minnesota Frost the “frozen flowers” they deserve (his words) for winning a second straight Walter Cup.
- Wednesday will mark the resumption of J.J. McCarthy mania. The second-year Vikings QB, who was injured during the 2024 preseason, will be front and center during OTAs (the first one open to reporters is today) and next month’s minicamp. Can he seize control of the job like the Vikings are hoping?
- Speaking of OTAs (organized team activities, a fancy word for practice), former Vikings QB Kirk Cousins was not in attendance for the Falcons. Cousins is hoping to be traded after losing his starting job late last season to Michael Penix Jr. Atlanta would surely like to accommodate him, but they need to find a partner willing to take on some of his salary. Aren’t you glad this isn’t the Vikings’ problem right now?
- Speaking of aren’t you glad this isn’t the Vikings’ problem right now: Aaron Rodgers still hasn’t signed, though the Steelers are still the heavy favorites to land him. That wouldn’t be good news, according to Pittsburgh QB legend Terry Bradshaw, who told a radio station this week: “That guy needs to stay in California. Go somewhere and chew on bark and whisper to the gods out there.” Until Rodgers makes a final decision and McCarthy shows he’s ready ...
- No respect: The Vikings start the year No. 15 in ESPN’s analytical approach to ranking teams called the Football Power Index. Were they not watching a 14-win team last year?
- The Lynx are 5-0 for the first time since 2017, which also happens to be the last year they won the WNBA title. They look every bit like the contender we thought they would be this season.