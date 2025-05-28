So you want to get an e-bike? Here’s what you should know in Minnesota

Robert Smith said he was a “thriving alcoholic” when a doctor told him to find a gym.
He instead found an e-bike, and the purchase changed his life.
Three years later, the White Bear Lake man is hundreds of miles into a personal reinvention – and 40 pounds lighter.
“I see it as a whole new life,” said Smith, 64, who has upgraded from his original Velotric Discover 1 Plus Step-Thru e-bike to a lighter-weight, folding version that he takes on Amtrak to expand his bike travel possibilities.
Smith’s trajectory fits with a wealth of published research about e-bike use: They get people outside and moving more.
His experience also dispels the notion held by some people that getting a pedal assist is cheating. Luke Breen, owner of Perennial Cycle in Minneapolis, said most of his customers want to increase their cycling and “extend their range.”
“The nonelectric bike will get [the customer] a mile from home, but the person would like to do other things and go somewhere,” he said, adding, “it is more than extending range in some cases. The idea of having people walking in to buy this bike, to use their car less, that is huge. That is the majority of people walking in.”
The impulse continues to grow the market, too: More than 700,000 e-bike sales are projected in the United States this year.