Changes afoot for Minnesota e-bike rebate after wobbly rollout last year

New legislation would limit Minnesota’s e-bike rebate program to lower-income Minnesotans and deliver vouchers through a lottery after the program’s rollout last year overwhelmed its website.
The program, which allocated $2 million for rebates both in 2024 and again this year, had a bumpy start for its manager, the Department of Revenue, people who sought rebates and even some bike sellers.
The application process was first-come, first-served for e-bikes, which are increasingly popular, especially among older adults.
Last June, the state’s rebate platform online crashed within minutes of going live. The system didn’t reopen until early July. When it did, the program hit its 10,000-applicant cap within 20 minutes.
There were other challenges. Some bike sellers criticized the revenue department for the program’s setup. Customers were inquiring about rebates before retailers knew whether they were eligible. Also, some would-be buyers were holding off until they found out if they won a rebate come summer.
The state ultimately awarded 1,519 rebate vouchers, including a second round in the fall; 1,335 were redeemed with an average value just less than $1,339, according to the revenue department. Unspent funds will roll into this year’s rebates.
Bipartisan legislation introduced by Senate Republicans and DFLers would substantially change the program.
A change in who qualifies
Only taxpayers with an adjusted gross income of $78,000 or less (married filers) or $41,000 (single) in 2024 would be eligible for a rebate.