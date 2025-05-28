Rash: American campuses need international students

The effect could also be profound for some of Minnesota’s private colleges, which in fall 2023 had 3,178 international students, including 321, or 15% of total students, at Macalester last year. These scholars, Macalester President Suzanne M. Rivera said in a statement, “bring different perspectives, points of view, faith traditions, and lived experiences that enrich classroom learning and campus life. We are heartbroken about the fear and anxiety these recent policy shifts at the federal level are causing our international students, and we hope additional barriers will not be erected to discourage future students from continuing their education in the U.S.”