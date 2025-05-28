Rash: American campuses need international students

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
“Veritas” — Latin for “verity” or “truth” — is Harvard’s motto. So here’s the truth about Harvard and nearly every campus in this country: International students are needed not just for higher education but for the higher standard of living and higher ideals their schools deliver to America.
Harvard is at the crux of this crucial truth because the Trump administration is trying to revoke its ability to enroll international students. This unprecedented, unproductive move is part of a broader assault on the university that includes demands on issues ranging from governance, hiring, admissions, viewpoint diversity, DEI programs, student discipline and allegations of antisemitism related to campus protests over the war in Gaza, among other issues.
Bucking the buckling that occurred at some other targeted institutions, Harvard, citing academic freedom among other enduring American values and statutes, has rightfully resisted, resulting in the administration announcing cuts of billions in federal funding, including research grants involving the National Institutes of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In addition, President Donald Trump has threatened the school’s tax-exempt status.
“It’s what they deserve!” Trump posted on social media.
It’s not what the nation deserves.
In fact, the opposite: American higher education is world class and an extraordinarily successful export at a time when trade deficits are also a presidential obsession. As reported by the Washington Post’s Catherine Rampell, the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis reports that “in dollar terms, last year, the United States sold more educational services to the rest of the world than it sold in natural gas and coal combined.”