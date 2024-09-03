Critics’ picks: The 14 best things to do and see in the Twin Cities this week

For the second consecutive summer, Willie Nelson has guided his compelling triple bill to western Wisconsin. At 91, Willie was mesmerizing in May in Duluth and, though his set list pretty much remains the same, his sidemen don’t; sons Micah and Lukas are expected to be on board this time. In the penultimate slot on the Outlaw fest is Minnesota’s iconoclastic road warrior Bob Dylan, who is throwing in some covers (“Mr. Blue,” “Six Days on the Road,” “Little Queenie”) with his usual mix of more recent material and a couple of classics. Raspy-voiced heartland rocker John Mellencamp precedes his fellow Rock & Roll Hall of Famers. Some act has to open for these three American music treasures and that will be Memphis soul-blues band Southern Avenue. (5:15 p.m. Fri., Somerset Amphitheater, 495 Main St., Somerset, Wis., $63-$750, ticketmaster.com)