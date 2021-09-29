'The Guilty'

This Hollywood remake of the Danish crime thriller debuts Friday and preserves the simplicity that worked in the original. Jake Gyllenhaal is virtually the only person we see, playing Baylor, an L.A. cop who has been demoted to 911 duty. He gets a call from a frightened woman who is being driven around by her husband and who pretends to be on the phone with their daughter while offering Baylor coded bits of information. The thrill of "The Guilty" comes from what we intuit about the woman and from the resourcefulness of Baylor, who finds clever ways to help. Gyllenhaal's performance grows overwrought but his commitment draws us into the film. Netflix

CHRIS HEWITT

'Saturday Night Live'

The 47th season premiere of the sketch comedy on Saturday will feature "Loki" star Owen Wilson as the host, and musical guest Kacey Musgraves. Reality TV star Kim Kardashian will make her "SNL" debut Oct. 9 alongside musical guest Halsey. Rounding out the October schedule are Rami Malek and musical guest Young Thug (Oct. 16) and Jason Sudeikis and musical guest Brandi Carlile (Oct. 23). Much like Kardashian and Wilson, "No Time to Die" star Malek and "Ted Lasso" star Sudeikis have never before hosted an episode of the NBC series.

LOS ANGELES TIMES

'My Name is Pauli Murray'

The documentary is a fairly standard affair, with lots of talking heads and archival photos, but the subject is electrifying and the talking heads are almost all women, trans folk and people of color. Murray was a writer, activist and co-founder of the National Organization for Women who was way ahead of her time, both in fighting for the rights of Black people and in begging friends, including Eleanor Roosevelt, to help create a world that respected her gender expression. Conventional though it may be, the film is worth watching because Murray was so wildly unconventional. Amazon

C.H.