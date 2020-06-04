The intersection of E. 38th Street and S. Chicago Avenue in Minneapolis remains closed to allow mourners to continue to gather at the memorial for George Floyd, the black man who died while being restrained by white police officers on May 25.

The Pan African Rally for George Floyd will take place from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the intersection. Drivers should know that related memorial events may temporarily take over streets in other parts of the city and across the metro area.

Transit service is back and continues to operate on reduced schedules because of COVID-19 precautions. A number of Metro Transit routes operating in south Minneapolis are being detoured as the cleanup from last weekend’s riots continues.

Here is a roundup of this weekend’s larger road construction projects:

Minneapolis

1. Interstate 35W: Ramps from northbound I-35W to 5th Avenue S., and from 4th Avenue S. to southbound I-35W, closed until July 31.

2. Hennepin Avenue: Lane reductions and full closure on some blocks between 12th Street and Washington Avenue.

3. 10th Avenue Bridge: Closed through midsummer 2021 between 10th Avenue on the east side of the Mississippi River and 19th Avenue S. on the west side.

4. 3rd Avenue Bridge: Reduced to one traffic lane in each direction over the Mississippi River.

East metro

5. Interstates 694/494, Woodbury: Ramps from eastbound Interstate 94 to northbound I-694 and northbound I-494 to westbound I-94 closed until July 24.

6. Hwy. 95, Denmark Township: Closed between 70th Street and Hwys. 61 and 10 until Aug. 28.

North metro

7. I-694 at Rice Street, Shoreview: Both directions reduced to one lane, 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday.

8. County Road 81/Bottineau Boulevard, Brooklyn Park: Closed between 79th Avenue and W. Broadway.

South metro

9. Hwy. 5, Bloomington and St. Paul: Eastbound lanes closed between I-494 and Davern Street; ramps from both directions of Hwys. 62 and 55 to eastbound Hwy. 5 closed through mid-July.

10. I-494, Bloomington: Both directions will have overnight lane closures between Cedar Avenue and Hwy. 100 through Aug. 31.

11. I-35W, Richfield: Reduced to two lanes between 76th and 86th streets until Aug. 31; ramp from southbound I-35W to westbound I-494 closed until Sept. 1.

12. I-35W, Bloomington and Burnsville: Lane closures between 106th Street and Cliff Road from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily. For southbound drivers, the right lane provides access to Cliff Road, while the left lanes are reserved for drivers continuing through the construction zone into Burnsville.

13. Hwy. 13, Prior Lake: Intersection of Hwy. 13 and County Road 21 closed through July 22.

West metro

14. Hwy. 169, Jackson Township: Reduced to one lane between 133rd Street and Old Brick Yard Road through mid-August.

15. Hwy. 41, Chaska and Chanhassen: Closed between Peavey Road and W. 82nd Street until July 13.

16. Hwy. 101, Chanhassen: Closed between Flying Cloud Drive and Lakota Lane.