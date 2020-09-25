Aside from long-running construction projects, motorists will find few disruptions on metro-area roads this weekend.

The one exception will be in Victoria, where a stretch of Hwy. 7 will be closed Friday night to Monday morning.

Drivers will find a new configuration in place on northbound Interstate 35W between Hwy. 10 in Arden Hills and Lake Drive in Blaine, with travel lanes separated by concrete barriers. Drivers needing access to local roads should use the right lanes, while through traffic should stay to the left.

The ramp from westbound Hwy. 212 to Shady Oak Road in Eden Prairie is closed for eight weeks. Crews are working on two bridge piers connected to the Southwest light-rail project.

Delays are possible Saturday on southbound Interstate 35E in St. Paul. The freeway will be reduced to one lane from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. between I-94 and Grand Avenue for drainage work

A heads-up for next weekend: Both directions of I-35W will be closed between Hwy. 62 and I-94 in Minneapolis. For this weekend, here is what’s on tap:

Minneapolis

1. I-35W: Ramps from 46th Street to northbound I-35W, and from northbound I-35W to 36th Street, closed until Sept. 2021. Ramps from northbound I-35W to westbound I-94, and from eastbound I-94 to southbound I-35W, closed until fall 2021. The ramp from 5th Avenue to eastbound I-94 closed through Nov. 8.

2. Hennepin Avenue: Lane reductions and full closure on some blocks between 13th Street and Washington Avenue.

3. 10th Avenue Bridge: Closed over the Mississippi River through midsummer 2021.

4. 3rd Avenue Bridge: Reduced to one lane in each direction over the Mississippi River through Dec. 31.

St. Paul

5. Ayd Mill Road: Closed between Selby Avenue and I-35E until November.

East metro

6. Hwy. 95, Oak Park Heights, Bayport: Lane shifts between King Plant Road and 1st Avenue S.

North metro

7. Interstate 35, Forest Lake: Off-peak southbound lane reductions between Hwys. 8 and 97.

8. County Road 81/Bottineau Boulevard, Brooklyn Park: Closed between Brooklyn Boulevard and N. 83rd Avenue.

South metro

9. Hwy. 13, Burnsville: Northbound lanes closed between 12th Avenue and E. 121st Street through Oct. 12.

10. I-494, Mendota Heights: Eastbound I-494 reduced to one lane between Delaware Avenue and Hwy. 52 from 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday.

West metro

11. Hwy. 5, Bloomington: Westbound lanes closed between Hwys. 62 and 55 to I-494 through October.

12. I-35W, Richfield, Bloomington: Ramp from southbound I-35W to westbound I-494 closed until Nov. 10.

13. Hwy. 7, Victoria: Closed in both directions between Merrywood Lane and Waterford Lane from 7 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

14. I-94, Maple Grove, Rogers: Eastbound lanes separated by a concrete median between Hwy. 101 and the I-94/494/694 split, with two lanes designated for through traffic and one for access to local roads. Westbound lane shifts and temporary lane closures between Hwy. 101 and the I-94/494/694 split.