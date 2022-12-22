GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Luka Doncic, Dallas
Came up one assist shy of a triple-double, with 25 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds.
BY THE NUMBERS
23-7 Dallas' advantage in scoring from the free-throw line.
48-28 Dallas' edge in points scored in the paint.
8-for-30 Wolves from three-point range.
