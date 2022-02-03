GAME RECAP
Star Tribune's Three Stars
1. Cam Talbot, Wild: The goalie stopped 30 shots for his first shutout of the season.
2. Kevin Fiala, Wild: The winger tallied a goal and assist while extending his career-long point streak to 12 games, which ties the franchise record.
3. Frederick Gaudreau, Wild: The center also had two points, including a goal, for his first multipoint game of the season.
BY THE NUMBERS
1 Assist by Matt Boldy to push his career-long point streak to four games and become the first Wild skater to register at least 10 points through his first 10 games after debuting with the team.
2 Points for Mats Zuccarello.
3 Goals or more by the Wild in 12 straight games.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
The Wolves Beat
Wolves blowout powered by bench success, not team's Big Three
A few weeks ago, coach Chris Finch was critical of the reserves, who let the Wolves down in a winnable game at Memphis. On Tuesday, the bench carried the Wolves.
Variety
GLIMPSES: Testing, testing everywhere in the Olympic bubble
Two hands reach through holes in the glass to fill up a pair of dangling gloves. The hands seem almost separate from the woman they belong to. She is one of the people performing COVID-19 tests inside Beijing's Olympic bubble.
Wild
Wild's win streak reaches six games with shutout over Chicago
At the All-Star break, the Wild sits third in the Central Division with multiple games in-hand on the teams it's chasing, and it closes the first half on a season-long 10-game point streak.
Variety
EXPLAINER: Peng Shuai case shows barriers Chinese women face
The controversy surrounding Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai's accusations of sexual assault against a former top politician continues to cast a shadow of the Beijing Winter Olympic Games in the runup to their official kickoff on Friday.
Sports
Sports on TV and radio
Where to find today's games.