GAME RECAP

Star Tribune's Three Stars

1. Cam Talbot, Wild: The goalie stopped 30 shots for his first shutout of the season.

2. Kevin Fiala, Wild: The winger tallied a goal and assist while extending his career-long point streak to 12 games, which ties the franchise record.

3. Frederick Gaudreau, Wild: The center also had two points, including a goal, for his first multipoint game of the season.

BY THE NUMBERS

1 Assist by Matt Boldy to push his career-long point streak to four games and become the first Wild skater to register at least 10 points through his first 10 games after debuting with the team.

2 Points for Mats Zuccarello.

3 Goals or more by the Wild in 12 straight games.