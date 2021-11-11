Star Tribune's Three Stars

1. Kevin Fiala, Wild: The winger had a highlight goal as part of his three-point effort.

2. Mats Zuccarello, Wild: The winger assisted on two goals.

3. Jared Spurgeon, Wild: The captain also picked up two assists.

BY THE NUMBERS

2 Power play goals by the Wild.

3 Goals for Kirill Kaprizov over his last four games.

4 Consecutive victories for the Wild, tying its longest win streak of the season.