Game recap

Impact player

Dylan Moore, Mariners

Entering with a .128 batting average, Moore recorded the first multi-homer game of his career. His three-run homer was the only one of the game's seven homers that had a runner on base.

By the numbers

19 Number of at-bats in Joey Gallo's hitless skid before his RBI double in the sixth inning. He struck out 14 times during the streak.

5.9 Runs per game from the Twins offense since the All-Star break.

7.62 ERA for Joe Ryan in six starts since he pitched his first career complete game.