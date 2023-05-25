Impact player
Edouard Julien, Twins
Brought back from Class AAA St. Paul on Saturday, he hit a leadoff home run for an early lead, went 2-for-3 with the homer and two RBI, one sacrifice fly and threw out a runner at home from second base.
By the numbers
107 Joe Ryan's pitches, his highest pitch count and shortest out of the season by going five innings to improve his record to 7-1.
20-7 Twins' record when scoring four or more runs.
4 Bases stolen by the Twins, including a double steal of home. It tied their season single-game high set at the Dodgers May 16.
6-for-6 Byron Buxton's base-stealing this season, four of them in his past seven games. He was last caught stealing Aug. 31, 2021, at the Cubs.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
NFL's Coach Accelerator Program aims to create more diverse league at the top
The program was held this week in Eagan, where people such as Vikings assistant coach Keenan McCardell could participate in networking and educational opportunities.
Sports
PGA Tour's 'Block party' moves to Colonial along with local favs Scheffler and Spieth
Michael Block entered the gates at Colonial Country Club for the first time this week to the screams of ''Block Party!'' and that was on a day of practice rounds when most of the people around were players and tournament volunteers.
Twins
Correa out of lineup as Twins salvage series finale with Giants
The veteran shortstop missed his second consecutive game because of a bruised heel and plantar fasciitis.
Sports
Houser continues his surge as Brewers win 4-0, shut out Astros for 2nd straight game
Adrian Houser's emergence is providing a major boost for the Milwaukee Brewers' decimated pitching staff.
Twins
Twins get aggressive, steal series finale from Giants to snap skid
Four stolen bases, including a steal of home by Willi Castro, helped the Twins end a three-game losing streak.