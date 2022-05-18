IMPACT PLAYER

Gary Sanchez, Twins

He hit a two-run first-inning single to get big offensive day started, plus an RBI double later.

BY THE NUMBERS

1 Steals of third base by the Twins this season; they haven't been thrown out stealing third since 2017 (13-0).

8 Singles this season by Sanchez, who also has 15 extra-base hits.

5 Victories, in six meetings, by the Twins over Oakland this year, their first season-series victory since 2015.